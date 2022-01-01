Go
Banner pic

dbar

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1236 Dorchester Ave

Boston, MA 02125

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1236 Dorchester Ave, Boston MA 02125

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Shanti

No reviews yet

Shanti Restaurant -
Dorchester

Sauce on Bowdoin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

COMPASS Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Savin Bar + Kitchen

No reviews yet

Savin Hill's destination for exciting food, fabulous drinks, and a large selection of wine and beer.

dbar

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston