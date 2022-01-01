Go
DB Grill Kapolei image
American
Bars & Lounges
Asian Fusion

DB Grill Kapolei

Open today 4:00 AM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

4450 Kapolei PkwySte 560

Kapolei, HI 96707

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Pork Chop$24.00
Buggah iz mayjah, topped with mushrooms & onions in a white wine butter sauce
Wings-12pc$22.00
Double Fried Crispy Wings
Corn Cheese Pancake$13.00
Corn and mozzarella cheese Korean savory pancake
Family Pack$50.00
LA Kalbi, DB Chicken, Nanban Chicken (Garlic soy or KFC), 10 Piece Mandoo, Banchan, White Rice, House Salad
Duck Fat Fried Rice$15.00
Duck Fat, Ginger, Cilantro, Scallions
Fried Noods$17.00
Wok-fried noodles with savory pork belly, veggies and scrambled egg
Nanban Nuggets$13.00
Better Than Mickey D’s! Crispy Chicken, Kimchi Tartar Sauce
Fried Mandoo$12.00
Deep Fried Mandoo, with a side of house made Korean Chili Ponzu
Kimchi Pancake$13.00
Crispy Savory Pancake Served With Korean Chili Ponzu
Kimchi Fried Rice$15.00
Kimchi, Bacon, Scrambled Fried Egg, Furikake
See full menu

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am

Location

4450 Kapolei PkwySte 560, Kapolei HI 96707

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

IVC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Tour Cafe

No reviews yet

LTCPZZA 3pm-8pm Daily!
Rustic Quality Fresh

Mad Bene

No reviews yet

From Spaghetti and Meatballs to Chicken Parm, the Red Sauce joint serves classic Italian-American comfort food craved by many on the East Coast.
Driven by the desire to bring that flavor to Hawaii, we sourced the best ingredients and make all our pasta in-house. Why? because you deserve better. No compromises.

Mondo Tacos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

DB Grill Kapolei

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston