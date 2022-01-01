Go
DC Cobbs East Dundee

Burgers & Brews

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

311 Barrington Ave • $$

Avg 3.5 (21 reviews)

Popular Items

Nacho Cheese$0.50
Cobb’s Kabob’s$19.00
Mediterranean Marinated Chicken Kabobs w/ mushroom caps, red pepper, red onion, and green pepper, severed with a side of Rice, and Mediterranean Dressing. (No modifications on the Kabob’s)
Cobb's Totchos$14.00
Crispy Tator tots topped with chorizo, nacho cheese, sour cream, pico de Gallo and guacamole.
Mozzarella Wedges$12.00
Hand cut and breaded mozzarella, lightly fried and served with 3 homemade dipping sauces- Cobb’s southwest sauce, Hart’s marinara and Garlic Aioli.
Dynamite Shrimp$15.00
Beer battered shrimp tossed in Cobb’s homemade spicy dynamite sauce.
Boneless Wings$13.00
Boneless white meat fritters breaded and fried. Served tossed or sauce on the side. Buffalo, homemade BBQ, Dynamite, Mango Habanero Honey Sriracha, or our ‘Really Hot’ Sauce.
BBQ Pork Fries$16.00
Beer battered fries, topped with nacho cheese, our homemade Mac & cheese, pulled pork, bbq sauce, and red onion
Southwest Egg Rolls$13.00
Stuffed with diced grilled chicken, spinach, black beans, sweet corn, roasted red peppers and jack cheese. Served with cobbs southwest sauce.
Pepper Jack Bricks$13.00
Thick cut pepper jack cheese bricks, breaded and fried to order. Served with marinara, garlic aioli, and Cobb’s southwest sauce.
Sugar Free Red Bull$3.50
Upscale
Formal
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
311 Barrington Ave

East Dundee IL

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
