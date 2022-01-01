Go
Toast

801 Restaurant & Bar

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

801 Florida Avenue NW • $$

Avg 4.2 (796 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Trendy
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

801 Florida Avenue NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Haikan

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gogi Yogi

No reviews yet

Korean Steakhouse & Bar with BBQ table top grilling and All You Can Eat option in the Shaw / U Street Corridor, Washington DC. Happy Hour, Patio and Late Night. Geonbae!

EMMY SQUARED

No reviews yet

Offering quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes. Our famed double-stack burger, the Le Big Matt, was named ‘#1 Best Burger in Nashville’ by The Tennessean and Nashville Lifestyles, voted one of ‘The Best New Burgers In NYC’ by Gothamist, and listed as one of the ‘20 Best Burgers in NYC’ by The Infatuation. The menu also highlights a selection of approachable salads and sandwiches served on pretzel buns.
Gaining critical claim and an ever-growing cult following, we have expanded the Emmy Squared brand with eight locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Louisville and plans to expand nationally. In every neighborhood we join, our team is committed to contributing to the community and practice our company ethos of inclusivity and unparalleled hospitality.

The Brighton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston