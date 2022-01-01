DC Wings
DC Wings is the expansion and evolution of the hot wing program at Delirium Cafe! House made sauces, crispy wings, dry rubs, unique burgers and tasty cold beers delivered to your door!
101 S. King St.
Location
101 S. King St.
Leesburg VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
King's Tavern and Wine Bar
Come in and enjoy!
DC Wings
DC Wings is the expansion and evolution of the hot wing program at Delirium Cafe! House made sauces, crispy wings, dry rubs, unique burgers and tasty cold beers delivered to your door!
Delirium Cafe
America's first licensed outpost of this Belgian Beer Cafe!
Lettuce Be Loco
Seriously Satisfying Salads, Soups, Warm Bowls + More!
Bringing you value in our salad and warm bowl options with big time flavor, real ingredients and your daily value of nutrients for a better, more joyful and healthier life.