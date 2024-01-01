Paul Evans Catering - 46B Saratoga Boulevard
Open today 7:00 AM - 4:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Location
46b Saratoga Boulevard, Barnum Island NY 11558
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Artie's Fish Market - 4257 Austin Blvd
4.6 • 214
4257 austin blvd island park, NY 11558
View restaurant
Diner By The Sea - 260 East Park Avenue
No Reviews
260 East Park Avenue Long Beach, NY 11561
View restaurant