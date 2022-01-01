Go
  • DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Maryland Heights

DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Maryland Heights

Reinventing the idea of fresh, healthy, and vibrant tasty Vietnamese food. We strive for perfection and ensure quality in every dish.

11982 Dorsett Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Shrimp Rolls (3)$5.50
Plain Baos (2)$4.00
Vegan Pho Broth$5.00
Brown Rice$4.00
Aloe Vera$3.00
Rice Bowl$13.00
A Vietnamese street food staple. Served with jasmine white rice or brown rice. Topped with choice of protein and garnished with fresh veggies. An over easy egg compliments the bowl. On all vegan and veggie bowls there will be no egg unless requested.
Spicy Vegan Lemongrass Broth$5.00
Chicken Pho Broth$5.00
White Rice$4.00
Dr. Pepper$3.00
Location

Maryland Heights MO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
