DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Webster Groves

Reinventing the idea of fresh, healthy, and vibrant tasty Vietnamese food. We strive for perfection and ensure quality in every dish.

20 Allen Ave Suite 120

Popular Items

Rice Bowl$13.00
A Vietnamese street food staple. Served with jasmine white rice or brown rice. Topped with choice of protein and garnished with fresh veggies. An over easy egg compliments the bowl. On all vegan and veggie bowls there will be no egg unless requested.
Vietnamese Egg Rolls (2)$4.00
Banh Mi$10.00
A Vietnamese baguette sandwich served with influences from the French (mayonnaise) and native Vietnamese ingredients (pickled medley, cilantro, cucumber)
Fried Rice$10.00
Fried rice with eggs, green onion and white onion.
Spring Rolls$8.00
Delicate rice paper rolls filled with vermicelli noodles, choice of protein, and fresh veggies.
Tacos$10.00
Flaky roti tortilla filled with your choice of protein and garnished with red cabbage, pickled medley, cilantro and jalapeño. Served with your choice of sauce.
Vermicelli Bowl$13.00
A Vietnamese street food staple. Served with vermicelli noodles (rice noodles). Topped with choice of protein and garnished with fresh veggies. Comes with a Vietnamese or Veggie Egg Roll.
Crab Rangoons (6)$6.50
Crab Rangoons (3)$4.00
Pho/Soups$13.00
A traditional Vietnamese noodle soup. Consisting of rice noodles in broth, protein, and garnished with herbs.
Location

Websert Groves MO

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

