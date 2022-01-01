DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Webster Groves
Reinventing the idea of fresh, healthy, and vibrant tasty Vietnamese food. We strive for perfection and ensure quality in every dish.
20 Allen Ave Suite 120
Popular Items
Location
20 Allen Ave Suite 120
Websert Groves MO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Olive and Oak
With an aesthetic and atmosphere that mimics Olive + Oak, our private dining rooms can accommodate your group, large or small, and is ideal for corporate meetings, baby showers, rehearsal dinners, or just an evening with friends. Our main venue space, The Hall, with exclusive access to the atrium and mezzanine areas, can host up to 220 for wedding receptions, galas, presentations, and more.
The Block
We bust chops!
Firenza Pizza
Pizza Like Never Before
O+O Pizza/The Clover & the Bee
We offer two unique, Italian inspired concepts in Historic Old Webster. O+O Pizza (102 W. Lockwood Ave) serves up thin crust pizzas and handmade pastas along with craft cocktails and a fine selection of boutique Italian wines while The Clover & the Bee (100 W. Lockwood Ave) serves breakfast and lunch daily featuring coffee, pastry, salads, and sandwiches.