Go
Banner pic

Milk Bar

Open today 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

383 Bridge St

Brooklyn, NY 11201

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

383 Bridge St, Brooklyn NY 11201

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Charlotte Patisserie - Cobble Hill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Greek Xpress

No reviews yet

FRESH. GREEK. DELICIOUS.

honeygrow

No reviews yet

honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.

Sophie's Cuban

No reviews yet

Serving up NYC's favorite Cuban cuisine for over 23 years!

Milk Bar

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston