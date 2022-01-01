Milk Bar
Open today 7:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
383 Bridge St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
383 Bridge St, Brooklyn NY 11201
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Charlotte Patisserie - Cobble Hill
Come in and enjoy!
Greek Xpress
FRESH. GREEK. DELICIOUS.
honeygrow
honeygrow is a restaurant concept born in Philadelphia in 2012, specializing in healthy, fully customizable stir-fry, salad, and honeybar desserts made from locally sourced ingredients.
Sophie's Cuban
Serving up NYC's favorite Cuban cuisine for over 23 years!