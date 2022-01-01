De Forest restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
605 S Main St, DeForest
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Hand battered to order, cajun ranch
|Shrimp
|$15.50
10 shrimp, choice of 2 styles
|North & South Burnt Ends
|$22.00
Tender, double smoked brisket bites basted in Kansas City Sweet barbecue sauce, w/ pickled red onions & pickled slices, 2 sides
All Stop Travel Plaza
4905 Cty Hwy V, DeForest
Deforest Family Restaurant
505 W North St, De Forest