De Forest restaurants you'll love

Go
De Forest restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • De Forest

De Forest's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
BBQ
Barbeque
Scroll right

Must-try De Forest restaurants

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

605 S Main St, DeForest

Avg 4.6 (746 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheese Curds$9.00
Hand battered to order, cajun ranch
Shrimp$15.50
10 shrimp, choice of 2 styles
North & South Burnt Ends$22.00
Tender, double smoked brisket bites basted in Kansas City Sweet barbecue sauce, w/ pickled red onions & pickled slices, 2 sides
More about North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
Main pic

 

All Stop Travel Plaza

4905 Cty Hwy V, DeForest

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about All Stop Travel Plaza
Restaurant banner

 

Deforest Family Restaurant

505 W North St, De Forest

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Deforest Family Restaurant
Map

More near De Forest to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Waunakee

No reviews yet

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston