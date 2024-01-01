Quesadillas in De Forest
De Forest restaurants that serve quesadillas
PinSeekers Wisconsin - DeForest
6909 River Road, DeForest
|Chipotle Ranch Quesadilla
|$13.95
Large 12-inch tortilla with cheese, house-made chipotle ranch, and shredded chicken. Comes with a side of sour cream. Upgrade to steak or shrimp
El Alegre Mexican Restaurant - 314 N Main St
314 N Main St, DeForest
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.99
|Quesadillas
|$13.99
A folded flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat
|Quesadilla Fajita
|$15.99
A folded flour tortilla filled with cheese, choice of meat, grilled peppers and grilled onions, cheese dip on top and chopped bell peppers on top