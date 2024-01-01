Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in De Forest

Go
De Forest restaurants
Toast

De Forest restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

PinSeekers Wisconsin - DeForest

6909 River Road, DeForest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chipotle Ranch Quesadilla$13.95
Large 12-inch tortilla with cheese, house-made chipotle ranch, and shredded chicken. Comes with a side of sour cream. Upgrade to steak or shrimp
More about PinSeekers Wisconsin - DeForest
Restaurant banner

 

El Alegre Mexican Restaurant - 314 N Main St

314 N Main St, DeForest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Quesadilla$6.99
Quesadillas$13.99
A folded flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat
Quesadilla Fajita$15.99
A folded flour tortilla filled with cheese, choice of meat, grilled peppers and grilled onions, cheese dip on top and chopped bell peppers on top
More about El Alegre Mexican Restaurant - 314 N Main St

Browse other tasty dishes in De Forest

Chicken Tenders

Shrimp Tacos

Sliders

Chili

Caesar Salad

Fish Tacos

Tacos

Nachos

Map

More near De Forest to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Sun Prairie

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Middleton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sauk City

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Oregon

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Waunakee

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Madison

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Baraboo

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (393 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (325 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (406 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (458 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (882 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston