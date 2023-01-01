Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in De Forest

De Forest restaurants
De Forest restaurants that serve tacos

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse-DeForest

605 S Main St, DeForest

Avg 4.6 (746 reviews)
Takeout
2 Fish Tacos$13.50
3 Ahi Tacos$17.50
Seared rare with ginger and spices, jalapeño vinegar slaw, avocado orange salsa, cucumber wasabi sauce, flour tortillas
3 Smokehouse Pork Tacos$13.50
Smoked pulled pork, jalapeño vinegar slaw, corn red pepper salsa, chipotle sour cream, flour tortillas
El Alegre Mexican Restaurant - 314 N Main St

314 N Main St, DeForest

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$11.99
Crisp flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese
