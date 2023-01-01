Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in De Leon

De Leon restaurants
De Leon restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

BLUE MOON 1881 LLC

----100 NORTH TEXAS STREET, De Leon

Takeout
CFS W/GRAVY$16.00
Served with dinner roll and choice of two sides. Baked or sweet potato add $1.00 Onion rings add $1. Loaded cheese fries add $2
SMALL CFS W/GRAVY$12.00
Served with a dinner roll and choice of 2 sides. Baked or sweet potato add $1. Onion Rings add $1. Loaded cheese fries add $2. Served with choice of jalapeno or homestyle gravy.
More about BLUE MOON 1881 LLC
Doc's Drive-In

341 S. Texas, De Leon

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken fried steak, salad, garlic roasted potatoes, roll, med tea/soda$9.95
More about Doc's Drive-In

