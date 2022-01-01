Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken salad in
De Leon
/
De Leon
/
Chicken Salad
De Leon restaurants that serve chicken salad
BLUE MOON 1881 LLC
----100 NORTH TEXAS STREET, De Leon
No reviews yet
CHICKEN SALAD
$10.00
Choice of Grilled or Fried. Crisp mixed lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, croutons
More about BLUE MOON 1881 LLC
Doc's Drive-In
341 S. Texas, De Leon
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad
$6.99
More about Doc's Drive-In
