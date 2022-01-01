Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in De Leon

De Leon restaurants
De Leon restaurants that serve chicken salad

BLUE MOON 1881 LLC

----100 NORTH TEXAS STREET, De Leon

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN SALAD$10.00
Choice of Grilled or Fried. Crisp mixed lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, croutons
More about BLUE MOON 1881 LLC
Doc's Drive-In

341 S. Texas, De Leon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad$6.99
More about Doc's Drive-In

