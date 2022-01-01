Go
Consumer pic

De Los Muertos - Mexican Kitchen

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1215 Wilmington Avenue

Salt Lake City, UT 84106

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

1215 Wilmington Avenue, Salt Lake City UT 84106

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

BGR

No reviews yet

come in and enjoy

Spitz Sugarhouse

No reviews yet

Mediterranean Street Food. Craft Beer. Sangria.

SOMI Vietnamese Bistro

No reviews yet

Here at SOMI, we are passionate about food. Our mission is to source local ingredients from local producers, and to give the community a new and unique experience while providing guests with high quality food, made by passionate chefs.

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Flatbread! We focus on authentic wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas accompanied by a variety of fresh salads, from-scratch dressings, appetizers, craft cocktails, draft beers and wine with friendly neighborhood hospitality! Enjoy our patio and upbeat atmosphere 7 days a week!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

De Los Muertos - Mexican Kitchen

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston