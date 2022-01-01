Go
De Martino Latin Restaurant

De Martino Restaurant is elevating Latin Cuisine. Each entrée is crafted to evoke all your senses. Only high quality and fresh ingredients are used.
At De Martino, you will enjoy your meal as if you were in a Latin Paladar. De Martino provides a charming and welcoming atmosphere.

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

9 Davenport St • $$

Avg 4.6 (554 reviews)

Popular Items

Hash it Out$14.00
Home fries, sofrito, cherry tomatoes, crema, tomatillo crema, two poached eggs and hollandaise
Blueberry Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$16.00
Blueberry lemon ricotta pancakes, maple syrup and blueberry compote
Thick Cut Bacon$6.00
Cubano Sandwich$16.00
aged Swiss cheese, smoked ham, roasted pork, pickles and mustard seed aioli on French bread
Tres Leches French Toast$18.00
3 milks egg battered brioche, fresh berries and condensed maple drizzle
Birria Tacos$22.00
birria braised beef in dry chiles and spices, Chihuahua Mexican cheese, onions, cilantro, lime vinaigrette on four local corn tortillas and consommé for dipping
Short Rib Empanadas$14.00
Fried Empanadas filled with braised short ribs, potatoes and peas served with cilantro green sauce
Smokey Maple Pork Sausage$4.00
Smokey maple pork sausage links
Huevos Rancheros$22.00
crispy flour tortilla with refried black beans topped with a corn tostada, chorizo, shrimp, sofrito, queso fresco, avocado, sunny side up egg, tomatillo cream, Mex crema and salsa verde
Hot Honey Chicken & Waffles$20.00
buttermilk waffle, crispy buttermilk chicken thighs and pickles topped with our homemade hot honey drizzle
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

9 Davenport St

Somerville NJ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
