De Pere restaurants you'll love

De Pere restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • De Pere

De Pere's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try De Pere restaurants

Strada Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Strada Pizzeria

109 N Broadway, DePere

Avg 5 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Slice Mushroom Sausage | Funghi con Salsiccia$5.50
Unique and Delicious!
BelGioioso Mozzarella - Provolone and Pecorino Romano with Italian Style Sausage, Mushrooms & Roasted Cherry Tomatoes topping our Signature Crust.
Medium Prosciutto Arugula | Prosciutto e Arugula$17.25
Fresh, Creamy, Sweet & Savory...
BelGioioso Crescenza and Mozzarella, Prosciutto Crudo & Arugula with Balsamic Drizzle topping our Signature Crust.
Slice Strada | Specialita Strada$5.75
Earthy, Savory, a Kiss from the Casa...
BelGioioso Gorgonzola and Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions & Dates on our Signature Crust.
More about Strada Pizzeria
Sgambati’s New York Pizza image

 

Sgambati’s New York Pizza

1700 Sandy Acres Dr, De Pere

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
20" Meat Lovers Pizza$25.00
Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, spicy sausage, ground beef, bacon & mozzarella
Garlic Knots$7.00
Our famous knots smothered in fresh garlic herb butter
Make them Cheesy Garlic knots for $1
Family Meal Deal$26.00
20" 1-topping pizza, garlic knots & 2 liter soda
More about Sgambati’s New York Pizza
Scott's Subs & Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Scott's Subs & Pizza

1325 Quarry Park Dr, De Pere

Avg 4.9 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
#5 THE PHILLY (HOT)$8.99
Shredded Beef, Provolone Cheese, Onion,
Mushroom, Green Pepper, Mayo,
Butter
TURKEY AVOCADO$8.69
Turkey, Avocado, Provolone Cheese,
Tomato, Lettuce, Sun Dried Tomato Mayo
#48 CLUB$7.69
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese,
Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo
More about Scott's Subs & Pizza
Bona Fide Juicery image

SMOOTHIES

Bona Fide Juicery

409 Main Ave, De Pere

Avg 4.7 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Popeye Bowl$9.50
Banana, Blueberry, Pineapple, Raspberry, Strawberry
ON TOP: Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Peanut Butter
Vitality$7.75
Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, Banana,
Orange Juice
PB Acai$9.50
Acai, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana,
PB Fit, Almond Milk
ON TOP: Granola, Banana, Berries, Honey
More about Bona Fide Juicery
Bona Fide Juicery image

SMOOTHIES

Bona Fide Juicery

2670 Monroe Rd, De Pere

Avg 4.7 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Patch$7.75
Strawberry, Banana, Acai, Dates,
Coconut Water
Beach Bum$7.75
Pineapple, Mango, Coconut
Cream, Orange Juice
Pb + Greens$7.75
Banana, Vegan Chocolate Protein, Peanut
Butter, Cacao, Spinach, Almond Milk
#1 Seller!
More about Bona Fide Juicery
Tazza Italian Coffee Co. image

 

Tazza Italian Coffee Co.

109 North Broadway, De Pere

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Americano$4.00
Espresso diluted with hot water
Try it Iced!
Breve$5.75
Espresso with steamed half & half
Traditional Macchiato$4.00
A traditional macchiato. Espresso topped with milk foam.
More about Tazza Italian Coffee Co.
The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery

317 Main Avenue, De Pere

Avg 4.7 (420 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maple, Egg & Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$3.80
Maple-infused waffle filled with scrambled cage-free eggs, crispy turkey bacon,
melted cheddar cheese, and lightly seasoned with Everything Bagel seasoning. Perfect for a quick bite on the go!
Fresh Fruit Cup$3.00
Sliced bananas, strawberries, & fresh apples.
V/GF Banana Bread$2.00
A banana bread made in house that is vegan and gluten free!
More about The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery
Graystone Ale House image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Graystone Ale House

3711 Monroe Road, De Pere

Avg 4.2 (887 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BYO Pizza
Choose from one of our hand-worked garlic butter crust or crunchy thin style crust and add your favorite toppings. Layered with homemade marinara and our specialty house mozzarella cheese blend.
Chicken Tender Basket$10.99
Four juicy, lightly breaded white meat tenders fried golden brown and served atop a bed of crispy fries. Served with a side of one of our signature sauces.
Cali Turkey$13.99
Oven-roasted turkey, premium bacon and Swiss cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and fresh avocado. Served in a garlic herbed tortilla with roasted garlic aioli.
More about Graystone Ale House
Bleu Restaurant & Lounge image

 

Bleu Restaurant & Lounge

2200 Dickinson Road, DePere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Goat Cheese Curds$12.00
fried la clare farms goat cheese curds
& sriracha ketchup
Kid Chicken Tenders$10.00
bleu's fries, ketchup & house tarragon ranch
Seven Layer Salad$10.00
romaine lettuce, sugar snap peas, bacon
cheddar cheese, egg, tomato & house-made tarragon ranch
More about Bleu Restaurant & Lounge
Little Mexico of De Pere image

 

Little Mexico of De Pere

310 N WISCONSIN STREET, De Pere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fajitas$15.95
Your choice of steak, chicken, or chicken and steak sautéed in garlic butter on a bed of bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
(ORDER) Tacos Mexicanos (Rice/Beans/Salsa, Sal Avoca)$12.95
Three corn or flour tortillas with your choice of carne asada, birria, carnitas, pastor, shredded chicken or shredded beef (no single order) top with cilantro and onions (or substitute for American Style). Served with a side of rice, beans,
salsa, and avocado salsa.
Enchiladas$13.95
Three corn tortillas covered with red, green or cheese sauce and your choice of Shredded Chicken, ground beef or Carnitas. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Substitute for Grilled Chicken, Steak, or Seafood (Shrimp, Crab, and Scallops) add $2.00
More about Little Mexico of De Pere
Plank Road Pub and Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Plank Road Pub and Grill

1632 Mid Valley Dr, De Pere

Avg 4.3 (901 reviews)
Takeout
More about Plank Road Pub and Grill
Island Sushi Bar and Grill image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Island Sushi Bar and Grill

875 Heritage Rd, De Pere

Avg 4.5 (119 reviews)
Takeout
More about Island Sushi Bar and Grill
Gallagher's Pizza De Pere

330 Reid St., Depere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bread Sticks$3.99
served w/marinara
Garlic Cheese Bread$4.49
served w/marinara
12" Hand$11.99
More about Gallagher's Pizza De Pere
Two Birds Bakery Cafe' image

 

Two Birds Bakery Cafe'

201 North 9th Street, De Pere

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Two Birds Bakery Cafe'
Caliente La Fiesta Mexicana

623 George St, De Pere

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Caliente La Fiesta Mexicana
Chicago Street Pub & Grill

1950 Dickinson Rd, De Pere

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Chicago Street Pub & Grill

