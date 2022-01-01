De Pere restaurants you'll love
PIZZA
Strada Pizzeria
109 N Broadway, DePere
|Popular items
|Slice Mushroom Sausage | Funghi con Salsiccia
|$5.50
Unique and Delicious!
BelGioioso Mozzarella - Provolone and Pecorino Romano with Italian Style Sausage, Mushrooms & Roasted Cherry Tomatoes topping our Signature Crust.
|Medium Prosciutto Arugula | Prosciutto e Arugula
|$17.25
Fresh, Creamy, Sweet & Savory...
BelGioioso Crescenza and Mozzarella, Prosciutto Crudo & Arugula with Balsamic Drizzle topping our Signature Crust.
|Slice Strada | Specialita Strada
|$5.75
Earthy, Savory, a Kiss from the Casa...
BelGioioso Gorgonzola and Mozzarella, Caramelized Onions & Dates on our Signature Crust.
Sgambati’s New York Pizza
1700 Sandy Acres Dr, De Pere
|Popular items
|20" Meat Lovers Pizza
|$25.00
Hand tossed crust, pizza sauce, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, spicy sausage, ground beef, bacon & mozzarella
|Garlic Knots
|$7.00
Our famous knots smothered in fresh garlic herb butter
Make them Cheesy Garlic knots for $1
|Family Meal Deal
|$26.00
20" 1-topping pizza, garlic knots & 2 liter soda
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Scott's Subs & Pizza
1325 Quarry Park Dr, De Pere
|Popular items
|#5 THE PHILLY (HOT)
|$8.99
Shredded Beef, Provolone Cheese, Onion,
Mushroom, Green Pepper, Mayo,
Butter
|TURKEY AVOCADO
|$8.69
Turkey, Avocado, Provolone Cheese,
Tomato, Lettuce, Sun Dried Tomato Mayo
|#48 CLUB
|$7.69
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese,
Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo
SMOOTHIES
Bona Fide Juicery
409 Main Ave, De Pere
|Popular items
|Popeye Bowl
|$9.50
Banana, Blueberry, Pineapple, Raspberry, Strawberry
ON TOP: Granola, Strawberry, Banana, Peanut Butter
|Vitality
|$7.75
Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, Banana,
Orange Juice
|PB Acai
|$9.50
Acai, Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana,
PB Fit, Almond Milk
ON TOP: Granola, Banana, Berries, Honey
SMOOTHIES
Bona Fide Juicery
2670 Monroe Rd, De Pere
|Popular items
|Strawberry Patch
|$7.75
Strawberry, Banana, Acai, Dates,
Coconut Water
|Beach Bum
|$7.75
Pineapple, Mango, Coconut
Cream, Orange Juice
|Pb + Greens
|$7.75
Banana, Vegan Chocolate Protein, Peanut
Butter, Cacao, Spinach, Almond Milk
#1 Seller!
Tazza Italian Coffee Co.
109 North Broadway, De Pere
|Popular items
|Americano
|$4.00
Espresso diluted with hot water
Try it Iced!
|Breve
|$5.75
Espresso with steamed half & half
|Traditional Macchiato
|$4.00
A traditional macchiato. Espresso topped with milk foam.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery
317 Main Avenue, De Pere
|Popular items
|Maple, Egg & Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
|$3.80
Maple-infused waffle filled with scrambled cage-free eggs, crispy turkey bacon,
melted cheddar cheese, and lightly seasoned with Everything Bagel seasoning. Perfect for a quick bite on the go!
|Fresh Fruit Cup
|$3.00
Sliced bananas, strawberries, & fresh apples.
|V/GF Banana Bread
|$2.00
A banana bread made in house that is vegan and gluten free!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Graystone Ale House
3711 Monroe Road, De Pere
|Popular items
|BYO Pizza
Choose from one of our hand-worked garlic butter crust or crunchy thin style crust and add your favorite toppings. Layered with homemade marinara and our specialty house mozzarella cheese blend.
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$10.99
Four juicy, lightly breaded white meat tenders fried golden brown and served atop a bed of crispy fries. Served with a side of one of our signature sauces.
|Cali Turkey
|$13.99
Oven-roasted turkey, premium bacon and Swiss cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and fresh avocado. Served in a garlic herbed tortilla with roasted garlic aioli.
Bleu Restaurant & Lounge
2200 Dickinson Road, DePere
|Popular items
|Goat Cheese Curds
|$12.00
fried la clare farms goat cheese curds
& sriracha ketchup
|Kid Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
bleu's fries, ketchup & house tarragon ranch
|Seven Layer Salad
|$10.00
romaine lettuce, sugar snap peas, bacon
cheddar cheese, egg, tomato & house-made tarragon ranch
Little Mexico of De Pere
310 N WISCONSIN STREET, De Pere
|Popular items
|Fajitas
|$15.95
Your choice of steak, chicken, or chicken and steak sautéed in garlic butter on a bed of bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
|(ORDER) Tacos Mexicanos (Rice/Beans/Salsa, Sal Avoca)
|$12.95
Three corn or flour tortillas with your choice of carne asada, birria, carnitas, pastor, shredded chicken or shredded beef (no single order) top with cilantro and onions (or substitute for American Style). Served with a side of rice, beans,
salsa, and avocado salsa.
|Enchiladas
|$13.95
Three corn tortillas covered with red, green or cheese sauce and your choice of Shredded Chicken, ground beef or Carnitas. Garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Substitute for Grilled Chicken, Steak, or Seafood (Shrimp, Crab, and Scallops) add $2.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Plank Road Pub and Grill
1632 Mid Valley Dr, De Pere
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Island Sushi Bar and Grill
875 Heritage Rd, De Pere
Gallagher's Pizza De Pere
330 Reid St., Depere
|Popular items
|Bread Sticks
|$3.99
served w/marinara
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$4.49
served w/marinara
|12" Hand
|$11.99
Two Birds Bakery Cafe'
201 North 9th Street, De Pere
Caliente La Fiesta Mexicana
623 George St, De Pere
Chicago Street Pub & Grill
1950 Dickinson Rd, De Pere