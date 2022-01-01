De Pere sandwich spots you'll love

De Pere restaurants
Must-try sandwich spots in De Pere

Scott's Subs & Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Scott's Subs & Pizza

1325 Quarry Park Dr, De Pere

Avg 4.9 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
TURKEY AVOCADO$8.69
Turkey, Avocado, Provolone Cheese,
Tomato, Lettuce, Sun Dried Tomato Mayo
#40 ITALIAN TRIO$6.69
Ham, Genoa, Pepperoni,
Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Onion,
Pickle, Lettuce, Mayo
#3 ALL AMERICAN$6.69
Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato,
Onion, Pickle, Lettuce
More about Scott's Subs & Pizza
Plank Road Pub and Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Plank Road Pub and Grill

1632 Mid Valley Dr, De Pere

Avg 4.3 (901 reviews)
Takeout
More about Plank Road Pub and Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher's Pizza De Pere

330 Reid St., Depere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bread Sticks$3.99
served w/marinara
Garlic Cheese Bread$4.49
served w/marinara
12" Hand$11.99
More about Gallagher's Pizza De Pere

