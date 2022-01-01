Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in De Pere

De Pere restaurants that serve avocado salad

SMOOTHIES

Bona Fide Juicery

2670 Monroe Rd, De Pere

Avg 4.7 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Cran-Avocado Almond Salad$9.50
Spinach, Cranberry, Strawberry,
Raspberry, Avocado, Sliced Almonds,
House Poppyseed Dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery

317 Main Avenue, De Pere

Avg 4.7 (420 reviews)
Takeout
FEATURE Strawberry Avocado Salad
Sliced strawberries and apples, candied pecans, plus half an avocado and goat cheese crumbles, drizzled in balsamic reduction and served with a side of lemon vinaigrette dressing.
