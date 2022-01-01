Burritos in De Pere
De Pere restaurants that serve burritos
Graystone Ale House
3711 Monroe Road, De Pere
|Tex-Mex Burrito
|$14.99
Stuffed with The Bar-BQ in-house smoked pork, southwestern rice, peppers and onions, cheese and a roasted black bean & corn relish. Topped with homemade red chili sauce. Accompanied by shredded lettuce, salsa and sour cream.
Little Mexico of De Pere
310 N WISCONSIN STREET, De Pere
|K3) Burrito and Taco
|$5.50
|(A lA carte) Burrito
|$6.50
|Burrito Dinner (Rice/Beans/Bandera Salad)
|$12.95
10” flour tortilla with your choice of meat and red, green
or cheese sauce filled with lettuce, rice, and beans. Served
with a side of pico de gallo and guacamole.