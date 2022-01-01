Burritos in De Pere

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

De Pere restaurants that serve burritos

Graystone Ale House image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Graystone Ale House

3711 Monroe Road, De Pere

Avg 4.2 (887 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tex-Mex Burrito$14.99
Stuffed with The Bar-BQ in-house smoked pork, southwestern rice, peppers and onions, cheese and a roasted black bean & corn relish. Topped with homemade red chili sauce. Accompanied by shredded lettuce, salsa and sour cream.
More about Graystone Ale House
Little Mexico of De Pere image

 

Little Mexico of De Pere

310 N WISCONSIN STREET, De Pere

No reviews yet
Takeout
K3) Burrito and Taco$5.50
(A lA carte) Burrito$6.50
Burrito Dinner (Rice/Beans/Bandera Salad)$12.95
10” flour tortilla with your choice of meat and red, green
or cheese sauce filled with lettuce, rice, and beans. Served
with a side of pico de gallo and guacamole.
More about Little Mexico of De Pere

