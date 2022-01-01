Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in De Pere

De Pere restaurants
De Pere restaurants that serve cheesecake

Strada Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Strada Pizzeria

109 N Broadway, DePere

Avg 5 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Ricotta Pistachio Cheesecake$6.75
Pistachio and ricotta creams separated by sponge cake, decorated with crushed pistachios and dusted with powdered sugar.
Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake$6.75
Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake
New York style cheesecake topped with a thick, rich layer of chocolate ganache, sits on a chocolate sponge cake base
More about Strada Pizzeria
Sgambati’s New York Pizza image

 

Sgambati’s New York Pizza

1700 Sandy Acres Dr, De Pere

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
New York Cheesecake$7.00
Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake$7.00
More about Sgambati’s New York Pizza
Item pic

 

Bleu Restaurant & Lounge

2200 Dickinson Road, DePere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Goat Cheesecake$8.00
pistachio crust & berry puree
More about Bleu Restaurant & Lounge
Little Mexico of De Pere image

 

Little Mexico of De Pere

310 N WISCONSIN STREET, De Pere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$5.50
More about Little Mexico of De Pere
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher's Pizza De Pere

330 Reid St., Depere

No reviews yet
Takeout
NY Cheesecake w/Raspberries$4.99
NY Cheesecake w/Blueberries$4.99
NY Cheesecake w/Cherries$4.99
More about Gallagher's Pizza De Pere

