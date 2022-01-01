Cheesecake in De Pere
De Pere restaurants that serve cheesecake
Strada Pizzeria
109 N Broadway, DePere
|Ricotta Pistachio Cheesecake
|$6.75
Pistachio and ricotta creams separated by sponge cake, decorated with crushed pistachios and dusted with powdered sugar.
|Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake
|$6.75
New York style cheesecake topped with a thick, rich layer of chocolate ganache, sits on a chocolate sponge cake base
Sgambati’s New York Pizza
1700 Sandy Acres Dr, De Pere
|New York Cheesecake
|$7.00
|Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake
|$7.00
Bleu Restaurant & Lounge
2200 Dickinson Road, DePere
|Goat Cheesecake
|$8.00
pistachio crust & berry puree
Little Mexico of De Pere
310 N WISCONSIN STREET, De Pere
|Cheesecake
|$5.50