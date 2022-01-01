Chicken salad in De Pere

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery

317 Main Avenue, De Pere

Avg 4.7 (420 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Goat Cheese Salad
Panko-breaded chicken breast chopped turkey bacon, goat cheese crumbles, sliced apples and diced red onion, served with a side of house-made Lemon Vinaigrette dressing.
Spicy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Panko-breaded chicken baked in Frank’s Red-Hot Sauce & pepperjack cheese, topped with shredded cheddar, onion straws, & a ranch drizzle, served with a side of ranch.
Sweet BBQ Chicken Salad
Panko-breaded chicken, avocado, tomatoes, shredded cheddar cheese, & sweet black bean salsa, topped with onion straws & drizzled w/ BBQ sauce, served with a side of ranch dressing.
More about The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery
Little Mexico of De Pere image

 

Little Mexico of De Pere

310 N WISCONSIN STREET, De Pere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$10.50
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, red cabbage, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and avocado.
More about Little Mexico of De Pere
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher's Pizza De Pere

330 Reid St., Depere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Ceaser Salad
Chicken Ceaser Salad
More about Gallagher's Pizza De Pere

