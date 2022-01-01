Chili in De Pere
De Pere restaurants that serve chili
More about Sgambati’s New York Pizza
Sgambati’s New York Pizza
1700 Sandy Acres Dr, De Pere
|14" Sweet & Spicy Chili Pizza
|$21.00
Hand tossed crust, sweet & spicy sauce, crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, pineapple & mozzarella cheese
|20" Sweet & Spicy Chili Pizza
|$25.00
Hand tossed crust, sweet & spicy sauce, crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, pineapple & mozzarella cheese
|10' Sweet & Spicy Chili Pizza
|$18.00
Hand tossed crust, sweet & spicy sauce, crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, pineapple & mozzarella cheese
More about Bona Fide Juicery
SMOOTHIES
Bona Fide Juicery
409 Main Ave, De Pere
|Sweet Potato Chili - Served Hot
Served hot in a disposable bowl.
Quinoa, Black Beans, Sweet Potato,
Onion, Garlic, Bell Pepper, Tomato,
Corn, Paprika, Garlic, Cumin
|Chili (16oz glass)
|$8.50
Quinoa, Black Beans, Sweet Potato,
Onion, Garlic, Bell Pepper, Tomato,
Corn, Paprika, Garlic, Cumin.
More about Bona Fide Juicery
SMOOTHIES
Bona Fide Juicery
2670 Monroe Rd, De Pere
|Sweet Potato Chili - Served Hot
Served hot in a disposable bowl.
Quinoa, Black Beans, Sweet Potato,
Onion, Garlic, Bell Pepper, Tomato,
Corn, Paprika, Garlic, Cumin
|Chili (16 oz glass)
|$8.50
Quinoa, Black Beans, Sweet Potato, Onion, Garlic, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Corn, Paprika, Cumin, Chili Powder