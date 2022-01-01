Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in De Pere

Go
De Pere restaurants
Toast

De Pere restaurants that serve chili

Sgambati’s New York Pizza image

 

Sgambati’s New York Pizza

1700 Sandy Acres Dr, De Pere

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
14" Sweet & Spicy Chili Pizza$21.00
Hand tossed crust, sweet & spicy sauce, crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, pineapple & mozzarella cheese
20" Sweet & Spicy Chili Pizza$25.00
Hand tossed crust, sweet & spicy sauce, crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, pineapple & mozzarella cheese
10' Sweet & Spicy Chili Pizza$18.00
Hand tossed crust, sweet & spicy sauce, crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, pineapple & mozzarella cheese
More about Sgambati’s New York Pizza
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Bona Fide Juicery

409 Main Ave, De Pere

Avg 4.7 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Chili - Served Hot
Served hot in a disposable bowl.
Quinoa, Black Beans, Sweet Potato,
Onion, Garlic, Bell Pepper, Tomato,
Corn, Paprika, Garlic, Cumin
Chili (16oz glass)$8.50
Quinoa, Black Beans, Sweet Potato,
Onion, Garlic, Bell Pepper, Tomato,
Corn, Paprika, Garlic, Cumin.
More about Bona Fide Juicery
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Bona Fide Juicery

2670 Monroe Rd, De Pere

Avg 4.7 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Chili - Served Hot
Served hot in a disposable bowl.
Quinoa, Black Beans, Sweet Potato,
Onion, Garlic, Bell Pepper, Tomato,
Corn, Paprika, Garlic, Cumin
Chili (16 oz glass)$8.50
Quinoa, Black Beans, Sweet Potato, Onion, Garlic, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Corn, Paprika, Cumin, Chili Powder
More about Bona Fide Juicery
Graystone Ale House image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Graystone Ale House

3711 Monroe Road, De Pere

Avg 4.2 (887 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl Graystone's Chili$6.99
Cup Graystone's Chili$4.99
More about Graystone Ale House

Browse other tasty dishes in De Pere

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Parmesan

Ravioli

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Chipotle Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Cappuccino

Chicken Salad

Map

More near De Pere to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (509 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (556 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (220 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston