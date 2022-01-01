Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in De Pere

De Pere restaurants
De Pere restaurants that serve cookies

Sgambati’s New York Pizza image

 

Sgambati’s New York Pizza

1700 Sandy Acres Dr, De Pere

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rainbow Cookies$10.00
More about Sgambati’s New York Pizza
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Bona Fide Juicery

409 Main Ave, De Pere

Avg 4.7 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free
Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI.
Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
Breakfast Cookie$3.00
GF Oats, Almond Butter, Flax, Coconut, Baking Powder, Salt, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Cranberries, Hemp, Chia, Pumpkin Seeds
More about Bona Fide Juicery
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Bona Fide Juicery

2670 Monroe Rd, De Pere

Avg 4.7 (230 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie Dough Sandwich$5.49
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free
Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI.
Pride Cookie$4.25
Happy Pride Month! All proceeds will be donated to support the LGBTQ community.
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free
Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI.
Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
Breakfast Cookie$3.00
Gluten-Free Oats, Almond Butter, Flax, Coconut, Baking Powder, Salt, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Cranberries, Hemp, Chia, Pumpkin Seeds
More about Bona Fide Juicery
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery

317 Main Avenue, De Pere

Avg 4.7 (420 reviews)
Takeout
V/GF Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
A chocolate chip cookie made in house that is vegan and gluten free!
More about The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher's Pizza De Pere

330 Reid St., Depere

No reviews yet
Takeout
3 Cookies Assorted$1.80
1 Cookie Assorted$0.60
Dozen Cookies Assorted$7.00
More about Gallagher's Pizza De Pere

