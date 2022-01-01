Cookies in De Pere
De Pere restaurants that serve cookies
Sgambati’s New York Pizza
1700 Sandy Acres Dr, De Pere
|Rainbow Cookies
|$10.00
SMOOTHIES
Bona Fide Juicery
409 Main Ave, De Pere
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free
Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI.
Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
|Breakfast Cookie
|$3.00
GF Oats, Almond Butter, Flax, Coconut, Baking Powder, Salt, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Cranberries, Hemp, Chia, Pumpkin Seeds
SMOOTHIES
Bona Fide Juicery
2670 Monroe Rd, De Pere
|Cookie Dough Sandwich
|$5.49
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free
Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI.
|Pride Cookie
|$4.25
Happy Pride Month! All proceeds will be donated to support the LGBTQ community.
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free
Made by Naturally Delightful, a gluten-free, vegan, and organic bakery located in Green Bay, WI.
Ingredients are listed on the actual package.
|Breakfast Cookie
|$3.00
Gluten-Free Oats, Almond Butter, Flax, Coconut, Baking Powder, Salt, Maple Syrup, Vanilla, Cranberries, Hemp, Chia, Pumpkin Seeds
SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Exchange Coffee, Mercantile & Eatery
317 Main Avenue, De Pere
|V/GF Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
A chocolate chip cookie made in house that is vegan and gluten free!