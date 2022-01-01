Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in De Pere

De Pere restaurants
Toast

De Pere restaurants that serve garden salad

Sgambati’s New York Pizza image

 

Sgambati’s New York Pizza

1700 Sandy Acres Dr, De Pere

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Garden Salad Tray$17.00
Grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber & kalamata olives with croutons. Your choice of dressing
Fresh Garden Salad$12.00
Grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber & kalamata olives with croutons. Your choice of dressing
Large Garden Salad Tray$23.00
Grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber & kalamata olives with croutons. Your choice of dressing
More about Sgambati’s New York Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher's Pizza De Pere

330 Reid St., Depere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tossed Garden Salad
Full Garden Salad$34.99
1/2 Pan Garden Salad$19.99
More about Gallagher's Pizza De Pere

