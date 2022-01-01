Garden salad in De Pere
De Pere restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Sgambati’s New York Pizza
Sgambati’s New York Pizza
1700 Sandy Acres Dr, De Pere
|Small Garden Salad Tray
|$17.00
Grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber & kalamata olives with croutons. Your choice of dressing
|Fresh Garden Salad
|$12.00
Grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber & kalamata olives with croutons. Your choice of dressing
|Large Garden Salad Tray
|$23.00
Grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber & kalamata olives with croutons. Your choice of dressing