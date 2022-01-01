Mozzarella sticks in De Pere
De Pere restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Sgambati’s New York Pizza
1700 Sandy Acres Dr, De Pere
|Homemade Mozzarella Sticks
|$11.00
Fresh mozzarella string cheese wrapped in wonton. Served with Marinara
Graystone Ale House
3711 Monroe Road, De Pere
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$10.49
A twist on a classic. Our original homemade mozzarella logs in egg roll skins, fried to perfection and accompanied by homemade marinara.