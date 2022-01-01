Mozzarella sticks in De Pere

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sgambati’s New York Pizza image

 

Sgambati’s New York Pizza

1700 Sandy Acres Dr, De Pere

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Homemade Mozzarella Sticks$11.00
Fresh mozzarella string cheese wrapped in wonton. Served with Marinara
More about Sgambati’s New York Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Graystone Ale House

3711 Monroe Road, De Pere

Avg 4.2 (887 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$10.49
A twist on a classic. Our original homemade mozzarella logs in egg roll skins, fried to perfection and accompanied by homemade marinara.
More about Graystone Ale House
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher's Pizza De Pere

330 Reid St., Depere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
served w/marinara
More about Gallagher's Pizza De Pere

