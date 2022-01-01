Ravioli in De Pere
Sgambati’s New York Pizza
1700 Sandy Acres Dr, De Pere
|Cheese Ravioli
|$14.00
Three cheese stuffed ravioli topped with homemade marinara. Served with 2 garlic knots and a side salad
|Lobster Ravioli
|$16.00
Lobster stuffed ravioli mixed in our homemade creamy lobster sauce. Served with 2 garlic knots and a side salad
|Beef Ravioli
|$14.00
Pasta stuffed with seasoned beef and topped with homemade marinara. Served with 2 garlic knots & a side salad
Bleu Restaurant & Lounge
2200 Dickinson Road, DePere
|Portabella Mushroom Ravioli
|$22.00
truffle alfredo, spinach & roasted tomato