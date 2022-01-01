Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in De Pere

De Pere restaurants
De Pere restaurants that serve ravioli

Sgambati’s New York Pizza image

 

Sgambati’s New York Pizza

1700 Sandy Acres Dr, De Pere

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Ravioli$14.00
Three cheese stuffed ravioli topped with homemade marinara. Served with 2 garlic knots and a side salad
Lobster Ravioli$16.00
Lobster stuffed ravioli mixed in our homemade creamy lobster sauce. Served with 2 garlic knots and a side salad
Beef Ravioli$14.00
Pasta stuffed with seasoned beef and topped with homemade marinara. Served with 2 garlic knots & a side salad
More about Sgambati’s New York Pizza
Portabella Mushroom Ravioli image

 

Bleu Restaurant & Lounge

2200 Dickinson Road, DePere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Portabella Mushroom Ravioli$22.00
truffle alfredo, spinach & roasted tomato
More about Bleu Restaurant & Lounge
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher's Pizza De Pere

330 Reid St., Depere

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Ravioli$8.99
served w/garlic bread
Beef Ravioli$8.99
served w/garlic bread
Cheese Ravioli$8.99
served w/garlic bread
More about Gallagher's Pizza De Pere

