Tacos in De Pere

De Pere restaurants
De Pere restaurants that serve tacos

Sgambati’s New York Pizza image

 

Sgambati’s New York Pizza

1700 Sandy Acres Dr, De Pere

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
14" Taco PIzza$21.00
Hand Tossed Crust, pizza sauce, taco seasoned beef, onions, black olives & mozzarella topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes & chips.
20" Taco Pizza$25.00
Hand Tossed Crust, pizza sauce, taco seasoned beef, onions, black olives & mozzarella topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes & chips.
10" Taco Pizza$18.00
Hand Tossed Crust, pizza sauce, taco seasoned beef, onions, black olives & mozzarella topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes & chips.
More about Sgambati’s New York Pizza
Little Mexico of De Pere image

 

Little Mexico of De Pere

310 N WISCONSIN STREET, De Pere

No reviews yet
Takeout
K3) Burrito and Taco$5.50
(A la Carte) Soft Shell Taco$2.25
Tacos de Pescado$14.95
Three tilapia fish wrapped
in a flour tortilla garnished with red cabbage, and queso
fresco. Comes with pico de mango, avocado, cilantro,
onions, fresh lime juice, chipotle sauce, and a side of rice.
More about Little Mexico of De Pere

