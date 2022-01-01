Tacos in De Pere
Sgambati’s New York Pizza
1700 Sandy Acres Dr, De Pere
|14" Taco PIzza
|$21.00
Hand Tossed Crust, pizza sauce, taco seasoned beef, onions, black olives & mozzarella topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes & chips.
|20" Taco Pizza
|$25.00
Hand Tossed Crust, pizza sauce, taco seasoned beef, onions, black olives & mozzarella topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes & chips.
|10" Taco Pizza
|$18.00
Hand Tossed Crust, pizza sauce, taco seasoned beef, onions, black olives & mozzarella topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes & chips.
Little Mexico of De Pere
310 N WISCONSIN STREET, De Pere
|K3) Burrito and Taco
|$5.50
|(A la Carte) Soft Shell Taco
|$2.25
|Tacos de Pescado
|$14.95
Three tilapia fish wrapped
in a flour tortilla garnished with red cabbage, and queso
fresco. Comes with pico de mango, avocado, cilantro,
onions, fresh lime juice, chipotle sauce, and a side of rice.