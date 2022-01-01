Gaspar Restaurant

Mama Rosa's Trattoria

No reviews yet

Welcome to

Mama Rosa’s Trattoria

Enjoy America’s favorite Italian comfort food at Mama Rosa’s Trattoria.

The only place in Temecula Wine Country where you will find a kitchen with a brick oven.

Note: We’re not a full-service restaurant.

After placing your order at our counter, we’ll bring the food to your table and leave you alone to relax and enjoy.

