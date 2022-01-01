Go
Latin American

De Rican Chef Restaurant

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

277 Reviews

$$

416 Denbigh Blvd

Newport News, VA 23608

Popular Items

Chicharron De Pollo$12.00
Pollo Guisado$12.00
Alcapurria$3.25
Pastel$3.50
Maduros$4.00
Pernil Asado$12.00
Cubano Sandwich$10.00
Pastellios
Arroz Con Gandules$5.00
Flan De Queso$3.50
Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

416 Denbigh Blvd, Newport News VA 23608

