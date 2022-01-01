Go
Seafood
Steakhouses
American

Dead Dog Saloon

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM

4919 Reviews

$$

4079 Highway 17 Business

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders$7.00
Tender Bites Hoagie$18.00
Sliced filet mignon on a garlic toasted hoagie roll with asiago cheese, parmesan mayo and balsamic vinaigrette.
Large Hush Puppies$6.00
Mahi Mahi Taco$15.00
Creole spiced Mahi Mahi, spicy white taco sauce, pico de gallo and green onions.
Inlet Egg Rolls$10.00
Blackened chicken, corn salsa, spinach, cheddar cheese and black beans wrapped in a fried wonton.
Build A Burger$14.00
A 1/2 pounder your way; choose from American, Swiss, cheddar, provolone, grilled onions, bacon or mushrooms, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Pulled Pork (Meal)$18.00
Cole Slaw$3.00
Fish & Chips$16.00
Fillet of cod, dipped in beer batter and fried until golden brown.
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled or fried herb marinated chicken breast your way; choose from American, Swiss, cheddar, provolone, grilled onions, bacon or mushrooms.
Attributes and Amenities

check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

4079 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet SC 29576

Directions

