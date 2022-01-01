Deadhorse Hill is a seasonal american restaurant located on main street in downtown Worcester. A restaurant inspired by the New England landscape. We rely on the hard working farmers throughout the northeast and the fishermen along the coast to provide the best possible food at the table.

In the evening the dining room offers an à la carte and chefs tasting menu that speaks of the season, varying based on the availability of ingredients.



SEAFOOD • SALADS

281 main street • $$