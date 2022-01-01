Go
deadhorse hill

Deadhorse Hill is a seasonal american restaurant located on main street in downtown Worcester. A restaurant inspired by the New England landscape. We rely on the hard working farmers throughout the northeast and the fishermen along the coast to provide the best possible food at the table.
In the evening the dining room offers an à la carte and chefs tasting menu that speaks of the season, varying based on the availability of ingredients.

SEAFOOD • SALADS

281 main street

Popular Items

crispy mustard spätzle$16.00
the deadhorse hill classic Crispy Mustard Spätzle is back! served with shaved brussels sprouts, creme fraiche + lemon. // vegetarian // cannot be made without gluten or dairy. // nut + shellfish safe ///
ramp risotto$28.00
Our chewy risotto is cooked in a vegetable stock, today being prepared with a wild ramp puree, crumbled ricotta salata, preserved lemon + finished with crispy quinoa sprinkled on top. // vegetarian. contains dairy. can be made vegan without ricotta- please make note when ordering if you would like this dish vegan.
chocolate cake$10.00
A deadhorse hill classic. Our dark chocolate cake is layered with espresso buttercream, a sprinkle of cocoa nibs + a little bit of vanilla whipped cream.
divoll's farm pork chop$30.00
Divoll's Farm Pork Chop is served with brussels sprouts, squash puree + honey crisp apple /// gluten + nut free ///
rigatoni$26.00
Rigatoni all'Amatriciana, our housemade fresh rigatoni with the Roman classic, Amatriciana sauce. This Italian staple takes its spiciness from black pepper and dried chiles and its depth of flavor from guanciale, Italian salt-cured pork jowl. Finished with pecorino cheese + breadcrumbs. // contains gluten, dairy + pork // nut + shellfish free.
hand cut french fries$6.00
Hand cut french fries are nice + crispy. served with our secret sauce for dipping.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

281 main street

Worcester MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
