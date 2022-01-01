Go
Dead Low Brewing

Hello! Thank you for supporting Dead Low Brewing and other small businesses.
You can now order 16 & 32 oz crowler cans, 64 oz glass growlers and food online and pick up in the taproom.
Looking forward to seeing you soon!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

5959 Kellogg Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (358 reviews)

Popular Items

Pickle Chips$9.00
Beer battered thick-cut dill slices with ranch.
Pretzel Flight$16.00
Six fresh made Bavarian pretzel sticks served with your choice of three: house beer cheese, white queso beer cheese, our seasonal beer cheese or spicy brown mustard.
16" Pizza$15.00
Create your own 16" pizza!
24 Wings$36.00
Natural since day one Ohio chicken, raised cage & antibiotic-free in Ohio, marinated 24-hours then deep-fried. Served with ranch or blue cheese. Flavor your wings your way. Heat Scale 1-5: 1 is mild - 5 is super hot
6 Wings$9.00
Natural since day one Ohio chicken, raised cage & antibiotic-free in Ohio, marinated 24-hours then deep-fried. Served with ranch or blue cheese. Flavor your wings your way. Heat Scale 1-5: 1 is mild - 5 is super hot
8" Pizza$8.00
Create your own 8" pizza!
Naan Philly$13.00
Our Naan philly comes with a choice of ribeye, chicken or a portabella cap. It's topped with sautéed baby bella mushrooms, onions and green peppers and then smothered in Dead Low beer cheese or provolone, served on grilled naan bread.
BYO Burger$13.00
Served with lettuce, tomato and onion with Saratoga chips on a bun.
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Get your chicken grilled, blackened or fried, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion & Saratoga chips on a Cuban bun.
12 Wings$18.00
Natural since day one Ohio chicken, raised cage & antibiotic-free in Ohio, marinated 24-hours then deep-fried. Served with ranch or blue cheese. Flavor your wings your way. Heat Scale 1-5: 1 is mild - 5 is super hot
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

5959 Kellogg Ave

Cincinnati OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
