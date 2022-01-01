Go
Toast

Deadrise Pies

The Eastern Shores Premier Pizza Destination!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

425 Mason Ave. • $$

Avg 4.5 (488 reviews)

Popular Items

LG Pound Netter$18.00
LG Margherita$16.00
LG White Sail$17.00
LG Cheese$14.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

425 Mason Ave.

Cape Charles VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cape Charles Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hook @ Harvey

No reviews yet

Small bistro on the Chesapeake Bay.

The Oyster Farm Seafood Eatery

No reviews yet

Drop Anchor here at The Oyster Farm and enjoy the freshest seafood and other local ingredients. Located in Cape Charles on Virginia's Eastern Shore. Enjoy our nightly sunsets on the Chesapeake Bay

Cape Charles Brewing

No reviews yet

Craft Brews & Tasty Eats with an Eastern Shore Twist

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston