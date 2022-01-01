Go
Deag’s Local Diner

Come in and enjoy your local diner with your choice of breakfast or lunch!

SANDWICHES

1261 Park St • $

Avg 4.7 (440 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$9.25
Linguiça, 3 scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese & black beans wrapped in a flour tortilla served with fresh pico de gallo & sour cream.
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Egg & Cheese on a Grilled English
The Local$11.95
3 Eggs any style, with Pancakes, Home Fries, & Toast.
Tater Tots$2.75
2 Eggs w/ Meat$8.95
Two eggs any style with your choice of meat with home fries and toast
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, blue cheese dressing on a brioche bun.
Bacon$4.25
BYO Omelette$7.95
Home Fries$2.75
Linguica, Egg & Cheese on Bolo$5.95
Seared Linguica patty, fried egg, American cheese on a Portuguese Bolo muffin.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1261 Park St

Stoughton MA

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

