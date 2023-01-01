Deal restaurants you'll love
Dougies BBQ
256 Norwood Avenue, Deal
Popular items
Junior Combo Platter
$29.95
The best of all 3: Fire Slammers, Buffalo Wings & Un-believable Onion. Substitute Wings for extra poppers - add’l $3.
Beef Burger
$21.95
Dougie’s original burger grilled to perfection. Juicy 8oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, & BBQ sauce. Choice of one side dish: French Fries, Cajun Fries, Sweet Potato Chips, Baked Potato, Corn on the Cob, Cole Slaw or Rice.
Burger & Fries
$12.95
Served with Soda and a toy. For children 12 and under only!For dine in only.
Outpost
125 Ocean Avenue North, Deal
Popular items
Crispy Rice Tuna
$21.00
Spicy Tuna, Wasabi Crema & Sticky Soy Sauce
Romaine Salad
$12.00
Heirloom Tomato, Cucumber, Radish & Yuzu Vinaigrette
Not So Raw Roll
$19.00
Cooked Salmon & Persian Cucumber, Avocado on top