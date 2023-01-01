Salmon in Deale
Skipper's Pier Restaurant & Dock Bar
6158 Drum Point Road, Deale
|Kids Salmon
|$12.00
5 oz. Grilled salmon served with smashed potato
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
South County Cafe
5960 Deale Churchton Rd, Deale
|Grilled Salmon Sandwich
|$17.59
Grilled 6 oz. Atlantic salmon filet with lettuce, tomato, and spicy Sriracha lime aioli
|Blackened Salmon**
|$17.59
Blackened Salmon Kaiser
With Spinach, Tomato, & Pesto Mayo
Served with Homemade Potato Chips
|Grilled Thai Salmon**
|$17.99
Grilled Salmon Wrap
With Tomato, & Crunchy Thai Peanut Slaw
Served with Homemade Potato Chips
