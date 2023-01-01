Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Deale

Deale restaurants
Deale restaurants that serve salmon

Skipper's Pier Restaurant & Dock Bar

6158 Drum Point Road, Deale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Salmon$12.00
5 oz. Grilled salmon served with smashed potato
More about Skipper's Pier Restaurant & Dock Bar
South County Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South County Cafe

5960 Deale Churchton Rd, Deale

Avg 4.6 (265 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Sandwich$17.59
Grilled 6 oz. Atlantic salmon filet with lettuce, tomato, and spicy Sriracha lime aioli
Blackened Salmon**$17.59
Blackened Salmon Kaiser
With Spinach, Tomato, & Pesto Mayo
Served with Homemade Potato Chips
17.59
Grilled Thai Salmon**$17.99
Grilled Salmon Wrap
With Tomato, & Crunchy Thai Peanut Slaw
Served with Homemade Potato Chips
17.99
More about South County Cafe

