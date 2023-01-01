Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Deale

Deale restaurants
Deale restaurants that serve tacos

Consumer pic

 

Skipper's Pier Restaurant & Dock Bar

6158 Drum Point Road, Deale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Captain's Fish Tacos$18.00
With shredded pepper jack, corn salsa, pico de gallo, lettuce and sliced avocado, served with roasted tomato salsa
More about Skipper's Pier Restaurant & Dock Bar
South County Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

South County Cafe

5960 Deale Churchton Rd, Deale

Avg 4.6 (265 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Tacos**$9.99
Breakfast Tacos (2)
With Cheddar Jack, Sausage,
Tomato, & Lettuce
Served with Salsa & Sour Cream
9.99
Taco Salad**$10.99
Taco Salad
Chopped Romain Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Corn, Avocado, Turkey Chili, & Cheddar Jack
Served with Sour Cream & Tortilla Chips
10.99
Featured Tacos**$10.99
BBQ Pork Tacos (3)
With Cheddar Jack, Cole Slaw, & Tomato,
Served with Sour Cream on the Side
10.99
More about South County Cafe

