Tacos in Deale
Deale restaurants that serve tacos
Skipper's Pier Restaurant & Dock Bar
6158 Drum Point Road, Deale
|Captain's Fish Tacos
|$18.00
With shredded pepper jack, corn salsa, pico de gallo, lettuce and sliced avocado, served with roasted tomato salsa
South County Cafe
5960 Deale Churchton Rd, Deale
|Breakfast Tacos**
|$9.99
Breakfast Tacos (2)
With Cheddar Jack, Sausage,
Tomato, & Lettuce
Served with Salsa & Sour Cream
|Taco Salad**
|$10.99
Taco Salad
Chopped Romain Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Roasted Corn, Avocado, Turkey Chili, & Cheddar Jack
Served with Sour Cream & Tortilla Chips
|Featured Tacos**
|$10.99
BBQ Pork Tacos (3)
With Cheddar Jack, Cole Slaw, & Tomato,
Served with Sour Cream on the Side
