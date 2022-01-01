Dean's Hops & Vines
Come in and enjoy!
3722 Harrison • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3722 Harrison
Cincinnati OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Fogarty's Irish Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Game Time Sports Bar and Grill
Come in and enjoy!!
West Side Brewing
We make damn good beer.
Nation Kitchen and Bar
All Nations Welcome! (Except Carrie)