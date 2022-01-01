Go
Dear Diary Coffeehouse

100% vegan, plant-based coffeeshop.

1212 Chicon Street Unit 103 • $

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)

Popular Items

Americano
Double shot of espresso and water
Drip Coffee
Dear Diary Hammock Town medium roast brewed coffee
Banana Bread$3.56
Celeste's Best makes THE BEST banana walnut bread
LIU Black Bean & Potato$3.83
Refried black beans and home fried diced potatoes
Spicy Seitan Kolache$6.57
Toasted Polish bread roll filled with smokey marinated seitan and a garbanzo bean scramble, paired with a dijonaise dipping sauce.
LIU Migas$3.83
Tofu scramble tossed with roasted red peppers and tortilla crisps
Cinnamon Roll Latte$6.02
Vanilla latte with cinnamon infused milk **one of the barista's concoctions!
Latte$6.02
Double shot of espresso and steamed milk with a thin layer of micro foam
Cold Brew$4.93
Cold brew steeped for 20 hours
LIU Special$3.83
Soyrizo tofu scramble, vegan carne asada, potatoes, vegan cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1212 Chicon Street Unit 103

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
