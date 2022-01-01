Go
Dear Mama's Pizza

Carry Out & Delivery Homemade Pizza Resturant.

14769 Pearl Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

10 Cut Howe Ya Doin$20.00
House-made Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Salami, Banana Pepper, Ricotta
10 Boneless Wings$8.50
10 Piece Breaded Boneless Chicken Wings Tossed in Your Favorite Sauce; 6 Pepper Ranch, Mild Buffalo, Hot Honey, Bbq, Sesame Teriyaki Served with Your Choice of House-made Ranch or Blue Cheese
Mama's Salad$6.00
Mixed Greens, Three Cheese Blend, Crouton, Pepperoncini
Served with your Choice of House-made Ranch, Blue Cheese, or Italian
10 Cut Cheese Pizza$13.00
Build Your Own Pizza By Adding Your Favorite Toppings
Ranch
6 Cut Cheese Pizza$10.00
Build Your Own Pizza By Adding Your Favorite Toppings
Bacon Jalapeno Cheddar Bread$11.00
Garlic White Sauce, Three Cheese Blend, Pickled Jalapeno, Crisp Bacon, Topped with Cheddar Cheese. Served with House-made Ranch
Pizza Sauce
Don's Dunkin' Fried Dough$6.00
House-made Dough Pieces, Fried 'Til Golden & Tossed in our Cinnamon Sugar Blend, Served with your Choice of White Icing, Chocolate or Caramel Sauce for Dunkin'
Cheesy Bread$10.00
10 Pieces, Three Cheese Blend, Garlic White Sauce, Served with House-made Pizza Sauce
Location

14769 Pearl Rd.

Strongsville OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
