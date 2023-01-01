Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Dearborn Heights

Dearborn Heights restaurants
Dearborn Heights restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Al-Ameer image

FRENCH FRIES

Al-Ameer - Ford Rd

27346 Ford rd, Dearborn heights

Avg 4.5 (4621 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$6.99
More about Al-Ameer - Ford Rd
Lava Lounge Kitchen - 26505 Ford Road

26505 Ford Road, Dearborn Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$8.99
More about Lava Lounge Kitchen - 26505 Ford Road

