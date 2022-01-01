Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curly fries in Dearborn Heights

Dearborn Heights restaurants
Dearborn Heights restaurants that serve curly fries

SANDWICHES

Saj Cafe & Bakery

25857 FORD RD, dearborn heights

Avg 4.1 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curly Fries$4.99
Traditional curly fries seasoned with our delicious spices
More about Saj Cafe & Bakery
The Terry Melt image

SANDWICHES

The Terry Melt

22000 Ford Rd, Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.7 (201 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curly Fries$3.50
Lg Curly Fries$6.00
More about The Terry Melt

