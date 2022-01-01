Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Curly fries in
Dearborn Heights
/
Dearborn Heights
/
Curly Fries
Dearborn Heights restaurants that serve curly fries
SANDWICHES
Saj Cafe & Bakery
25857 FORD RD, dearborn heights
Avg 4.1
(11 reviews)
Curly Fries
$4.99
Traditional curly fries seasoned with our delicious spices
More about Saj Cafe & Bakery
SANDWICHES
The Terry Melt
22000 Ford Rd, Dearborn Heights
Avg 4.7
(201 reviews)
Curly Fries
$3.50
Lg Curly Fries
$6.00
More about The Terry Melt
Browse other tasty dishes in Dearborn Heights
Beef Shawarma
Shawarma
Chicken Shawarma
Pies
