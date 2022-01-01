Dearborn restaurants you'll love
Bowl Appetit
22735 MICHIGAN AVE, DEARBORN
|Add Guac
|$1.00
|Keto Bowl
|$14.99
|Build Your Own
|$13.99
University of Michigan Dearborn University Center
4901 Evergreen, Dearborn
|#3 | Dali's Surreal Veggie
Hummus or Cream Cheese | Avocado | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Cucumber | Honey Dijon Mustard
|#28 | Chicken Caesar Tweener
Chicken | Parmesan | Lettuce | Caesar Dressing | Choice of Tortilla
|#21 | Three Cheese Grilled Cheese
Cheddar Cheese | Swiss Cheese | Provolone Cheese | Texas Toast
SUSHI
Xushi Ko
16351 Ford Rd Ste C-118, Dearborn
|Side Spicy Mayo
|$1.00
|Vegas
|$11.00
|California
|$7.50
New Yasmeen Bakery
13900 W WARREN AVE, DEARBORN
|Manaeesh Cheese
|$2.95
Lebanese round flatbread topped with mouth-watering mozzarella cheese
|Mini Pizza Pie
|$0.65
Classic Lebanese cheese pie with pizza sauce, topped with an olive (Most popular item)
|Manaeesh Zaatar (Vegan)
|$1.50
Lebanese round flatbread topped with zaatar (thyme) and toasted sesame seeds
University of Michigan Mardigan Library
4901 Evergreen, Dearborn
|Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Egg | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Choice of Two Vegetables | Cheddar Cheese | Flour Tortilla | Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
|#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
|#21 | Three Cheese Grilled Cheese
Cheddar Cheese | Swiss Cheese | Provolone Cheese | Texas Toast
CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES
Bulldog's Cheesesteaks
22749 Michigan Ave, Dearborn
|C.B.R.
Grilled/Crispy - chicken, bacon, house-made ranch, american swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato
|Mushroom Steak
Ribeye, mushrooms, grilled onions, provolone cheese
|Philly Loaded
Ribeye, mushrooms, grilled onions, green pepper, Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomato, italian dressing
WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Famous Hamburger
22207 Michigan Ave, Dearborn
|Fried Egg Burger
|$13.00
Fried egg, American cheese, lettuce,tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.
|Cheese Burger
|$12.00
Classic! American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce
|Habanero Inferno Burger
|$13.00
Jalapeño, hot sauce, habanero cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.
Kidcadia
13939 Michigan Ave, Dearborn
|The Superior
|$10.99
Grilled and seared ribeye steak, sour cream, spicy mayo, Korean pepper sauce, chives, provolone cheese, kimchi on a hero roll
|Chicken Tenders 4 pc
|$7.99
Kids meal includes fries and choice of kids drink
|The Michigan
|$8.99
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, dried cherries, toasted pecans, feta cheese, served w/ an apple vinaigrette dressing
The Great Commoner
22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100, Dearborn
|Sunny Egg and Cheese Croissant
|$9.00
Gruyere, Sunny Fried Egg
|Brown Butter Pancakes
|$14.00
Blueberry Compote, Burnt Cinnamon Whipped Cream, Michigan Maple Syrup
|Labneh Toast
|$12.00
Zaatar, Baraki, Kammouni, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Mediterranean Olive, Fig Jam, Gombette
ICE CREAM
Frozen Elephants
6460 greenfield rd, Dearborn
|PEBBLES N CREAM
|$8.99
ELEPHANT SAUCE, VANILLA SAUCE, FRUITY PEBBLES
|ORIGINAL Elephant Ear
|$7.49
FRIED DOUGH WITH ELEPHANT SAUCE AND EITHER POWDERED SUGAR OR CINNAMON SUGAR BLEND.
|BLACK AND WHITE
|$8.99
ELEPHANT SAUCE, POWDERED SUGAR, CHOCOLATE SAUCE, CRUSHED OREOS
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sheeba Restaurant
22048 Michigan Ave, Dearborn
|Side Yogurt
|$3.00
|Tanoor Bread
|$1.00
|Fahsah
|$18.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pine Coast Cafe
13939 Michigan Ave, Dearborn
|The Huron
|$9.49
Sous-vide & seared chicken breast, artichoke, baby arugula, sundried tomato, pesto, mozzarella cheese on ciabatta
|The Michigan
|$8.99
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, dried cherries, toasted pecans, feta cheese, served w/ an apple vinaigrette dressing
|Chicken Tenders 4 pc
|$6.99
Kids meal includes fries and choice of kids drink
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brome Modern Eatery
22062 Michigan Ave, Dearborn
|Crispy Chicken
|$11.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Romaine, Mcclure’s Pickles, Mustard Grain Aioli
|Reg Farmers Market Salad
|$11.00
Artisan Greens, Quinoa, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Chèvre Cheese, Herb Vinaigrette
|Large Kale Crunch Salad
|$13.50
Kale, Shaved Parmesan, Toasted Breadcrumb, Dried Cranberry, Toasted Pine Nut, Lemon Vinaigrette
GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Sheeba Restaurant
13919 Michigan Ave, Dearborn
Shatila Bakery
14300 W Warren Ave, Dearborn
AlTayeb Restaurant - Dearborn
15010 W Warren Ave, St 111, Dearborn
Coco Shack
22701 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn