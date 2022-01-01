Dearborn restaurants you'll love

Go
Dearborn restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Dearborn

Dearborn's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Dearborn restaurants

Bowl Appetit image

 

Bowl Appetit

22735 MICHIGAN AVE, DEARBORN

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Add Guac$1.00
Keto Bowl$14.99
Build Your Own$13.99
More about Bowl Appetit
McKinley Café image

 

University of Michigan Dearborn University Center

4901 Evergreen, Dearborn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#3 | Dali's Surreal Veggie
Hummus or Cream Cheese | Avocado | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Cucumber | Honey Dijon Mustard
#28 | Chicken Caesar Tweener
Chicken | Parmesan | Lettuce | Caesar Dressing | Choice of Tortilla
#21 | Three Cheese Grilled Cheese
Cheddar Cheese | Swiss Cheese | Provolone Cheese | Texas Toast
More about University of Michigan Dearborn University Center
Xushi Ko image

SUSHI

Xushi Ko

16351 Ford Rd Ste C-118, Dearborn

Avg 3.6 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Spicy Mayo$1.00
Vegas$11.00
California$7.50
More about Xushi Ko
New Yasmeen Bakery image

 

New Yasmeen Bakery

13900 W WARREN AVE, DEARBORN

Avg 4.5 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Manaeesh Cheese$2.95
Lebanese round flatbread topped with mouth-watering mozzarella cheese
Mini Pizza Pie$0.65
Classic Lebanese cheese pie with pizza sauce, topped with an olive (Most popular item)
Manaeesh Zaatar (Vegan)$1.50
Lebanese round flatbread topped with zaatar (thyme) and toasted sesame seeds
More about New Yasmeen Bakery
Mug Life Café image

 

University of Michigan Mardigan Library

4901 Evergreen, Dearborn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Egg | Choice of Breakfast Meat | Choice of Two Vegetables | Cheddar Cheese | Flour Tortilla | Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
#21 | Three Cheese Grilled Cheese
Cheddar Cheese | Swiss Cheese | Provolone Cheese | Texas Toast
More about University of Michigan Mardigan Library
Bulldog's Cheesesteaks image

CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Bulldog's Cheesesteaks

22749 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

Avg 4.8 (306 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
C.B.R.
Grilled/Crispy - chicken, bacon, house-made ranch, american swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato
Mushroom Steak
Ribeye, mushrooms, grilled onions, provolone cheese
Philly Loaded
Ribeye, mushrooms, grilled onions, green pepper, Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomato, italian dressing
More about Bulldog's Cheesesteaks
Famous Hamburger image

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Famous Hamburger

22207 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

Avg 4.5 (52 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Egg Burger$13.00
Fried egg, American cheese, lettuce,tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.
Cheese Burger$12.00
Classic! American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce
Habanero Inferno Burger$13.00
Jalapeño, hot sauce, habanero cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, Famous sauce.
More about Famous Hamburger
Kidcadia image

 

Kidcadia

13939 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

Avg 4.9 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Superior$10.99
Grilled and seared ribeye steak, sour cream, spicy mayo, Korean pepper sauce, chives, provolone cheese, kimchi on a hero roll
Chicken Tenders 4 pc$7.99
Kids meal includes fries and choice of kids drink
The Michigan$8.99
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, dried cherries, toasted pecans, feta cheese, served w/ an apple vinaigrette dressing
More about Kidcadia
Banner pic

 

The Great Commoner

22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100, Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (555 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sunny Egg and Cheese Croissant$9.00
Gruyere, Sunny Fried Egg
Brown Butter Pancakes$14.00
Blueberry Compote, Burnt Cinnamon Whipped Cream, Michigan Maple Syrup
Labneh Toast$12.00
Zaatar, Baraki, Kammouni, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Mediterranean Olive, Fig Jam, Gombette
More about The Great Commoner
Frozen Elephants image

ICE CREAM

Frozen Elephants

6460 greenfield rd, Dearborn

Avg 4.2 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PEBBLES N CREAM$8.99
ELEPHANT SAUCE, VANILLA SAUCE, FRUITY PEBBLES
ORIGINAL Elephant Ear$7.49
FRIED DOUGH WITH ELEPHANT SAUCE AND EITHER POWDERED SUGAR OR CINNAMON SUGAR BLEND.
BLACK AND WHITE$8.99
ELEPHANT SAUCE, POWDERED SUGAR, CHOCOLATE SAUCE, CRUSHED OREOS
More about Frozen Elephants
Sheeba Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sheeba Restaurant

22048 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Yogurt$3.00
Tanoor Bread$1.00
Fahsah$18.00
More about Sheeba Restaurant
Pine Coast Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pine Coast Cafe

13939 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

Avg 4.5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Huron$9.49
Sous-vide & seared chicken breast, artichoke, baby arugula, sundried tomato, pesto, mozzarella cheese on ciabatta
The Michigan$8.99
Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, dried cherries, toasted pecans, feta cheese, served w/ an apple vinaigrette dressing
Chicken Tenders 4 pc$6.99
Kids meal includes fries and choice of kids drink
More about Pine Coast Cafe
Brome Modern Eatery image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brome Modern Eatery

22062 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

Avg 4.3 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Chicken$11.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Romaine, Mcclure’s Pickles, Mustard Grain Aioli
Reg Farmers Market Salad$11.00
Artisan Greens, Quinoa, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Kalamata Olives, Chèvre Cheese, Herb Vinaigrette
Large Kale Crunch Salad$13.50
Kale, Shaved Parmesan, Toasted Breadcrumb, Dried Cranberry, Toasted Pine Nut, Lemon Vinaigrette
More about Brome Modern Eatery
Sbarro image

PIZZA • PASTA

Sbarro

18900 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

Avg 4 (208 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sbarro
Roma Bakery and Pizzeria image

 

Roma Bakery and Pizzeria

6412 Schaefer Rd, Dearborn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Roma Bakery and Pizzeria
Sheeba Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Sheeba Restaurant

13919 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

Avg 4.2 (462 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sheeba Restaurant
Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled image

 

Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled

21831 Michigan Ave #105, Dearborn

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled
Restaurant banner

 

Al-Ameer - Dearborn, MI

12710 W. Warren, Dearborn

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Al-Ameer - Dearborn, MI
Shatila Bakery image

 

Shatila Bakery

14300 W Warren Ave, Dearborn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Shatila Bakery
AlTayeb Restaurant - Dearborn image

 

AlTayeb Restaurant - Dearborn

15010 W Warren Ave, St 111, Dearborn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about AlTayeb Restaurant - Dearborn
Restaurant banner

 

Coco Shack

22701 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Coco Shack

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Dearborn

Chicken Tenders

Sweet Potato Fries

French Fries

Patty Melts

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dearborn to explore

Downtown Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Dearborn to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Wyandotte

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (4 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston