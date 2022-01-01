Dearborn Middle Eastern restaurants you'll love

Go
Dearborn restaurants
Toast

Must-try Middle Eastern restaurants in Dearborn

New Yasmeen Bakery image

 

New Yasmeen Bakery

13900 W WARREN AVE, DEARBORN

Avg 4.5 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Meat Fried Kibbie pc/dz$1.25
Kibbie is deliciously crafted from natural beef, caramelized onions, and cracked wheat crust.
Manaeesh Cheese$2.95
Lebanese round flatbread topped with mouth-watering mozzarella cheese
Mini Spinach Pie (Vegan)$0.60
Lebanese spinach pie filled with chopped spinach and onion, seasoned with lemon and sumac
More about New Yasmeen Bakery
Sheeba Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sheeba Restaurant

22048 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (929 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Yogurt$3.00
Tanoor Bread$1.00
Fahsah$18.00
More about Sheeba Restaurant
Sheeba Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Sheeba Restaurant

13919 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

Avg 4.2 (462 reviews)
Takeout
More about Sheeba Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Al-Ameer - Dearborn, MI

12710 W. Warren, Dearborn

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Al-Ameer - Dearborn, MI

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Dearborn

Sweet Potato Fries

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Patty Melts

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Dearborn to explore

Downtown Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Dearborn to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Wyandotte

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (4 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Taylor

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston