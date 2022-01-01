Dearborn Middle Eastern restaurants you'll love
Must-try Middle Eastern restaurants in Dearborn
More about New Yasmeen Bakery
New Yasmeen Bakery
13900 W WARREN AVE, DEARBORN
|Popular items
|Meat Fried Kibbie pc/dz
|$1.25
Kibbie is deliciously crafted from natural beef, caramelized onions, and cracked wheat crust.
|Manaeesh Cheese
|$2.95
Lebanese round flatbread topped with mouth-watering mozzarella cheese
|Mini Spinach Pie (Vegan)
|$0.60
Lebanese spinach pie filled with chopped spinach and onion, seasoned with lemon and sumac
More about Sheeba Restaurant
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sheeba Restaurant
22048 Michigan Ave, Dearborn
|Popular items
|Side Yogurt
|$3.00
|Tanoor Bread
|$1.00
|Fahsah
|$18.00
GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Sheeba Restaurant
13919 Michigan Ave, Dearborn