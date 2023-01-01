Arugula salad in Dearborn
Dearborn restaurants that serve arugula salad
More about The Great Commoner - TGC Dearborn
The Great Commoner - TGC Dearborn
22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100, Dearborn
|Arugula Salad
|$13.00
Roasted Strawberry, Fennel, Chèvre, Toasted Walnut, Balsamic Soy Vinaigrette
More about Modern Greek and Salad Bar - 22001 Michigan Ave Ste 120
Modern Greek and Salad Bar - 22001 Michigan Ave Ste 120
22001 Michigan Ave Ste 120, Dearborn
|Arugula Salad
|$12.99
Baby arugula, dried cranberries, sliced almonds, parmesan cheese and drizzled with a lemon vinaigrette.