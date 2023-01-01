Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Dearborn

Dearborn restaurants
Dearborn restaurants that serve chai lattes

The Great Commoner - TGC Dearborn

22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100, Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (555 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Dirty Chai Latte$5.00
Espresso, housemade chai syrup, steamed milk
Black tea infused w/ warm spices, w/ a kick (espresso)
Chai Latte$4.50
Housemade chai syrup & steamed milk
Black tea infused w/ warm spices
Masala Chai Tea Latte$0.00
More about The Great Commoner - TGC Dearborn
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pine Coast

13939 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

Avg 4.5 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte$5.55
Ice Chai Latte$5.75
More about Pine Coast
Item pic

 

PappaRoti - Dearborn

22220, Dearborn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Latte$3.79
More about PappaRoti - Dearborn

