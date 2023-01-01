Chai lattes in Dearborn
Dearborn restaurants that serve chai lattes
The Great Commoner - TGC Dearborn
22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100, Dearborn
|Dirty Chai Latte
|$5.00
Espresso, housemade chai syrup, steamed milk
Black tea infused w/ warm spices, w/ a kick (espresso)
|Chai Latte
|$4.50
Housemade chai syrup & steamed milk
Black tea infused w/ warm spices
|Masala Chai Tea Latte
|$0.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pine Coast
13939 Michigan Ave, Dearborn
|Iced Chai Latte
|$5.55
|Ice Chai Latte
|$5.75