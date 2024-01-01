Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Dearborn

Dearborn restaurants
Dearborn restaurants that serve chicken salad

So Cheesy - 15010 West Warren Avenue

15010 West Warren Avenue, Dearborn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad$17.00
More about So Cheesy - 15010 West Warren Avenue
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Famous Hamburger - Dearborn

22207 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

Avg 4.5 (52 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, herb croutons, cheddar, crispy buffalo chicken, ranch dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
Field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, herb croutons, cheddar, grilled chicken, ranch dressing.
More about Famous Hamburger - Dearborn
Consumer pic

 

The Great Commoner - TGC Dearborn

22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100, Dearborn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Croissant$10.00
More about The Great Commoner - TGC Dearborn
Item pic

 

Modern Greek and Salad Bar - 22001 Michigan Ave Ste 120

22001 Michigan Ave Ste 120, Dearborn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Raspberry Salad$17.99
Char-grilled chicken, mixed greens, romaine lettuce. organic rainbow carrots, gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, mango, wild raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Almond Chicken Salad$18.99
Romaine lettuce, spring mix, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumber, shaved carrots, power blend quinoa, feta cheese, orzo rice topped with almond-crusted chicken breast, drizzled with a creamy balsamic vinaigrette.
Caesar Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.99
Romaine lettuce, sliced Parmesan cheese, tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons and topped with buffalo grilled chicken.
More about Modern Greek and Salad Bar - 22001 Michigan Ave Ste 120

