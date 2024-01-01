Chicken salad in Dearborn
Dearborn restaurants that serve chicken salad
So Cheesy - 15010 West Warren Avenue
15010 West Warren Avenue, Dearborn
|Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad
|$17.00
WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Famous Hamburger - Dearborn
22207 Michigan Ave, Dearborn
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, herb croutons, cheddar, crispy buffalo chicken, ranch dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, herb croutons, cheddar, grilled chicken, ranch dressing.
The Great Commoner - TGC Dearborn
22001 Michigan Ave Suite 100, Dearborn
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$10.00
Modern Greek and Salad Bar - 22001 Michigan Ave Ste 120
22001 Michigan Ave Ste 120, Dearborn
|Chicken Raspberry Salad
|$17.99
Char-grilled chicken, mixed greens, romaine lettuce. organic rainbow carrots, gorgonzola cheese, walnuts, dried cranberries, mango, wild raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
|Almond Chicken Salad
|$18.99
Romaine lettuce, spring mix, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumber, shaved carrots, power blend quinoa, feta cheese, orzo rice topped with almond-crusted chicken breast, drizzled with a creamy balsamic vinaigrette.
|Caesar Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Romaine lettuce, sliced Parmesan cheese, tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons and topped with buffalo grilled chicken.