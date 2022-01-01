Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Dearborn

Dearborn restaurants that serve chicken tenders

#20 | Chicken Tenders image

 

University of Michigan Mardigan Library

4901 Evergreen, Dearborn

No reviews yet
Takeout
#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
Bulldog's Cheesesteaks image

CHEESESTEAKS • FRENCH FRIES

Bulldog's Cheesesteaks

22749 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

Avg 4.8 (306 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Chicken Tender & Fries 4pc$10.00
Famous Hamburger image

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Famous Hamburger Dearborn

22207 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

Avg 4.5 (52 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Tenders$13.00
Crispy chicken tenders served with choice of side and dipping sauce.
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries$7.00
Kidcadia image

 

Kidcadia

13939 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

Avg 4.9 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders 2 pc$7.99
Kids meal includes fries and choice of kids drink
#20 | Chicken Tenders image

 

University of Michigan College of Business

19000 Hubbard, Dearborn

No reviews yet
#20 | Chicken Tenders
Three Chicken Tenders
