Chicken tikka in Dearborn

Dearborn restaurants
Toast

Dearborn restaurants that serve chicken tikka

Item pic

 

Filli Cafe - Dearborn

22220 Michigan Ave, Dearborn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Combo 3 chicken Tikka Pizza /Chips, Drink$12.99
Chicken Tikka Pizza$9.06
Desi style chicken chapli served on a flat bread pizza with a hint of FiLLi signature pizza sauce and slight veggies.
FiLLi Club Sandwich (Chicken Tikka)$14.99
A Clubhouse Sandwich layered with 2 toasted breads filled with in house marinated shredded chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, fried egg and cheese and FiLLi's signature club sandwich sauce.
More about Filli Cafe - Dearborn
Item pic

 

Paradise Street Eats & Biryani - West Dearborn

22001 Michigan Avenue Suite #130, Dearborn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tikka Breast & Rice for Kids$8.95
Grilled chicken breast cut and served with portion of white Basmati rice
Chicken Tikka Kabob$15.95
Boneless chicken breast marinated in special yogurt masala, skewered and fire-roasted in clay oven
Chicken Tikka Kati Roll$13.95
Chicken tikka kabob stewed in light butter sauce, wrapped with tandoori vegetables & chutney in fresh naan
More about Paradise Street Eats & Biryani - West Dearborn

