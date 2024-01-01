Chicken tikka in Dearborn
Dearborn restaurants that serve chicken tikka
More about Filli Cafe - Dearborn
Filli Cafe - Dearborn
22220 Michigan Ave, Dearborn
|Combo 3 chicken Tikka Pizza /Chips, Drink
|$12.99
|Chicken Tikka Pizza
|$9.06
Desi style chicken chapli served on a flat bread pizza with a hint of FiLLi signature pizza sauce and slight veggies.
|FiLLi Club Sandwich (Chicken Tikka)
|$14.99
A Clubhouse Sandwich layered with 2 toasted breads filled with in house marinated shredded chicken, cucumbers, tomatoes, fried egg and cheese and FiLLi's signature club sandwich sauce.
More about Paradise Street Eats & Biryani - West Dearborn
Paradise Street Eats & Biryani - West Dearborn
22001 Michigan Avenue Suite #130, Dearborn
|Chicken Tikka Breast & Rice for Kids
|$8.95
Grilled chicken breast cut and served with portion of white Basmati rice
|Chicken Tikka Kabob
|$15.95
Boneless chicken breast marinated in special yogurt masala, skewered and fire-roasted in clay oven
|Chicken Tikka Kati Roll
|$13.95
Chicken tikka kabob stewed in light butter sauce, wrapped with tandoori vegetables & chutney in fresh naan